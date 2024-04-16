Oppo A1s and A1i now available with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chips and 5,000mAh batteries: Price, Specs

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo has launched the A1s and A1i models in China. Both phones are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, have 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB storage. The A1s has a dual rear camera, while the A1i has a single rear camera. Prices start at CNY 1,099 for the A1i. Both phones will be available for sale in China starting April 19.

Oppo A1s and Oppo A1i have been officially launched in China. These smartphones are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 33W fast charging. Both models come with 12GB of RAM and offer up to 512GB of internal storage. The Oppo A1s sports a dual rear camera setup, while the Oppo A1i features a single rear camera sensor. The devices are set to go on sale in China later this month.

Oppo A1s, Oppo A1i Price and Availability

The Oppo A1s is priced at CNY 1,199 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and CNY 1,399 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. It comes in Dusk Mountain Purple, Night Sea Black, and Tianshuibi color options.

On the other hand, the Oppo A1i is available for CNY 1,099 for the 8GB + 256GB model and CNY 1,199 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. It is offered in Night Black and Phantom Purple colors.

Oppo A1i is available in Night Black and Phantom Purple colors. Photo Credit: Oppo

Both Oppo A1s and Oppo A1i are currently open for reservations in China on the Oppo Shop website. The sales will commence on April 19 at 10 am local time.

Oppo A1s Specifications and Features

The Oppo A1s features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz, and a brightness of 680 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS2.2 storage.

Camera-wise, the Oppo A1s boasts a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with OIS, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel front camera. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A1s include side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 165.6mm x 76.0mm x 7.99mm and weighs 193g.

Oppo A1i Specifications and Features

The Oppo A1i sports a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 90Hz. It is equipped with the same MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset but offers up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS2.2 storage.

For photography, the Oppo A1i features a single 13-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging. The phone shares similar security and connectivity features with the Oppo A1s. It has dimensions of 163.8mm x 75.1mm x 8.12mm and weighs 185g.