Google’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold rumoured as their next foldable

Google unveiled the Pixel Fold in May last year, marking its first foray into the foldable space. The upcoming Pixel Fold 2 is rumored to be in the pipeline with a new design and hardware upgrades. However, a new report suggests that Google might change the naming convention for its foldable smartphone. The tech giant is reportedly planning to launch the next foldable device under the name Pixel 9 Pro Fold, signifying a departure from the original Pixel Fold. Additionally, the upcoming Pixel 9 series is expected to feature four models.

Renaming Strategy

A report by Android Authority, citing a Google insider, indicates that the next Pixel foldable could adopt the name Pixel 9 Pro Fold instead of Pixel Fold 2. This renaming strategy suggests that Google may integrate the second-generation foldable into the Pixel 9 series rather than keeping it as a standalone device.

Pixel 9 Series

The publication also mentions that the Pixel 9 series will comprise four models this year— Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold (internally called “comet”). All these models are expected to be powered by the rumored Tensor G4 SoC.

Launch Timeline

If Google follows through with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold moniker and integrates the device into the Pixel 9 series, we can anticipate its launch alongside the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup in October, rather than at Google I/O in May.

Google has not officially confirmed the names Pixel Fold 2 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Changes may occur before the final release of the devices, so these details should be taken with caution.

The original Pixel Fold was introduced in May last year at Google I/O 2023 and was priced at $1,799 for the base model with 256GB of storage.

The Pixel Fold runs on Google’s Tensor G2 SoC, includes a Titan M2 security chip, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a triple rear camera setup, and a dual selfie camera system. It is equipped with a 4,821mAh battery that supports 30W charging and wireless charging.