Motorola releases Edge 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Fusion with 50MP main cameras: Specs and price revealed

In Short:

Motorola Introduces New Edge 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola unveiled its latest smartphones, the **Motorola Edge 50 Ultra** and **Edge 50 Fusion**, globally on Tuesday. Both phones come with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets and Pantone-validated displays and cameras. The **Edge 50 Ultra** features a triple rear camera setup, while the **Edge 50 Fusion** has dual rear cameras. These new models are launched alongside the previously introduced Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India.

### Pricing

– **Motorola Edge 50 Ultra**: starting at EUR 999 (approximately Rs. 88,900)

– **Motorola Edge 50 Fusion**: priced at EUR 399 (around Rs. 35,900)

These handsets will be available in select markets in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Oceania in the coming weeks. There is no official announcement yet regarding their availability in India.

### Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Features

The **Motorola Edge 50 Ultra** boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, running on Android 14-based Hello UI. The phone sports a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 50-megapixel front camera. It features a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support and various connectivity options.

### Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Features

On the other hand, the **Motorola Edge 50 Fusion** offers a similar 6.7-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 chip. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, also running on Android 14-based Hello UI. The phone has a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 32-megapixel front camera, with a 5,000mAh battery and fast charging support.

