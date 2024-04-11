Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 rumored to receive Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and improved Quad Rear Cameras

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, the successor to last year’s Mix Fold 3, is set to be released soon with leaked specifications. It will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and feature a quad-camera system with a high-quality sensor. The foldable phone is expected to be exclusive to the Chinese market. It is rumored to have a new camera setup and improved screen resolution. The launch is anticipated in August, similar to previous models released by Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

The highly anticipated Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, the successor to last year’s Mix Fold 3, is expected to be unveiled soon by the Chinese smartphone brand. Recent leaks have revealed key specifications of the upcoming book-style foldable device.

Key Details:

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4: The new foldable phone is rumored to run on the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

The new foldable phone is rumored to run on the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Camera System: It is expected to feature a quad-camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX800 sensor.

It is expected to feature a quad-camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX800 sensor. Exclusive Handset: The Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 is likely to be a China-exclusive handset.

Leaked Specifications:

According to a report by Android Headlines, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 was recently spotted with model number “24072PX77C” and internal codename “goku”. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, ensuring top-notch performance.

Camera Setup:

The device is expected to sport a quad-camera system similar to its predecessor, with a 50-megapixel Omnivision “Light Hunter 800” sensor as the primary camera. Additional sensors from OmniVision and Samsung are also rumored to be part of the setup.

Launch Details:

Xiaomi is reportedly planning to launch the Mix Fold 4 in August, aligning with the launch timeline of its previous models. The company’s focus on the Chinese market for this device has also been noted, with a global release anticipated for the Mix Flip variant.

Stay tuned for more updates as Xiaomi gears up to unveil its latest foldable offering in the coming months.