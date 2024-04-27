Apple ID glitch restricts access for some users, prompts password reset

Apple users are encountering an issue with their Apple ID, which is locking them out of their own accounts, as reported on social media platforms. Some users have been logged out of their devices and prompted to change their password, while others remain unaffected by the bug. Those affected have found success in resetting their Apple ID password to regain access to their accounts.

Reports and Experiences

Initially reported by 9to5Mac, the bug has impacted multiple users, including a Gadgets 360 staff member who experienced being logged out of their devices and prompted to reset the account password.

Mac software developer Michael Tsai documented his encounter in a blog post, detailing a convoluted process of resetting his password due to the enabled Stolen Device Protection feature. Similarly, developer Dave Wood shared his experience on Mastodon, highlighting the lockout notification and the wait time involved.

Response from Apple

As of now, Apple’s system status webpage shows no ongoing or recent issues with their services, including Apple ID and iCloud Account and Sign In. The company has not provided any explanation for the issue affecting some users, and we are awaiting a response from Apple.

We will update this story with any further developments.