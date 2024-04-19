Xiaomi 14 Series Testing AI Tools, Possible Debut This Year: Report

In Short:

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy S24 series with Galaxy AI for enhanced productivity. OnePlus and Google have also introduced AI tools for their handsets. Now, Xiaomi is reportedly testing its “AI Treasure Chest” feature for the Xiaomi 14 series, including AI Surprise Wallpaper. The internal testing is ongoing, and users can provide feedback. The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra are available in India with advanced features like Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and 2K resolution displays.

Xiaomi Developing AI Features for Xiaomi 14 Series

In a move following the trend set by Samsung, OnePlus, and Google, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is reportedly developing AI features for its Xiaomi 14 series. The company started internal testing of its “AI Treasure Chest” feature, which is expected to enhance the user experience of the Xiaomi 14 lineup. The AI suite includes features like “AI Surprise Wallpaper,” with the functionality set for release soon.

Internal Testing and User Feedback

According to GizmoChina, internal testing of the AI features began on April 18 and will continue until August 2. Only 78 people have registered for the feature so far, with 40,000 places still available for internal testing. Xiaomi is accepting feedback from Xiaomi 14 series users through its official feedback channel to improve the AI features.

Xiaomi 14 Series Availability and Features

The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra are currently available in India, priced at Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 99,999 respectively. However, the Xiaomi 14 Pro is limited to the Chinese market. The smartphones are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and run on Android 14-based HyperOS interface. They feature LTPO AMOLED displays with up to 2K resolution and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, as well as a Leica-tuned rear camera setup with support for 90W wired charging.