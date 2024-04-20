34 C
Google Pixel 9 Pro leaked images reveal comparison with iPhone 15 Pro Max

Blue smartphone with dual camera design.

In Short:

Leaked images of the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro showcase a redesigned camera layout and a potential periscope telephoto camera. The company is also rumored to release a Pixel 9 Pro XL model this year. The Pixel 9 series might feature a simpler camera design instead of the previous ‘visor’ module. The handset also appeared next to an iPhone 15 model, hinting at a smaller size compared to last year’s models. The leaked image also reveals details about the phone’s RAM and storage.

Pixel 9 Pro Hands-On Images Leak Online

Recently, leaked images of the Pixel 9 Pro have surfaced online, giving smartphone enthusiasts a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming Pixel phone. The leaks suggest that this year, the company is planning to introduce a third model – the Pixel 9 Pro XL – making the Pixel 9 Pro not the largest handset in the lineup. The images reveal a redesigned camera layout and hint at the inclusion of a periscope telephoto camera in the new device.

Leaked Images and Design

The images of the alleged Pixel 9 Pro were first shared by Rozetked (via GSMArena) earlier this week. The leaked images showcase the rear panel of the handset with an oval-shaped camera island. Reports indicate that the Pixel 9 series will move away from the ‘visor’ camera module and opt for a simpler camera island, aligning with the leaked images.

Pixel 9 Pro (left) is seen next to the iPhone 15 Pro Max (middle)
Photo Credit: Rozetked

Comparison and Speculations

The leaked images also feature a comparison between the Pixel 9 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Speculations suggest that the successors to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will be smaller in size, similar to the iPhone 15, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to have a larger screen, akin to Apple’s top-tier iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Hardware Details

Furthermore, one of the leaked images displays the Pixel 9 Pro in “fastboot” mode, a crucial part of the bootloader. The image reveals that the device will come equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM from Micron and 128GB of internal storage.

