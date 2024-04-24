Realme Narzo 70 5G, Narzo 70x 5G launched in India with MediaTek SoCs, 5,000mAh batteries: Price, features

In Short:

Realme Narzo 70 5G and Realme Narzo 70x 5G launched in India, priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 10,999 respectively. Both phones run on MediaTek chips, have 5,000mAh batteries with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. Realme Narzo 70 5G has a 50MP dual rear camera and 16MP selfie camera, while Realme Narzo 70x 5G has 50MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera. Both phones offer 128GB internal storage and connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Realme Narzo 70 5G and Realme Narzo 70x 5G Unveiled in India

Realme Narzo 70 5G and Realme Narzo 70x 5G were recently launched in India as the newest additions to the Realme Narzo 70 series. These 5G smartphones are closely related to the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, which has been available in the country for a while now. Both devices are powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. They are equipped with 5,000mAh batteries that support 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. Additionally, they include features like Dynamic RAM and Realme Narzo 70x 5G offers a Mini Capsule 2.0 feature.

Realme Narzo 70 5G, Realme Narzo 70x 5G Price in India and Availability

The Realme Narzo 70 5G is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and at Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 70x 5G is available for Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 11,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. An early sale for the Realme Narzo 70x 5G is scheduled today between 6pm to 8pm IST. Both smartphones come in Forest Green and Ice Blue color options.

Realme Narzo 70 5G Specifications

The Realme Narzo 70 5G runs on realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,200 nits peak brightness. Powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC, the phone is offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM options with Dynamic RAM support. The device sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor, along with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It comes with 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Realme Narzo 70x 5G Specifications

The Realme Narzo 70x 5G shares the same software and SIM specifications as the Realme Narzo 70 5G. It features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone packs a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel shooter, along with an 8-megapixel front camera. It also offers a Mini Capsule 2.0 feature for battery notifications and charging status. Connectivity options, storage capacity, and battery specifications are identical to the Realme Narzo 70 5G.