Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G has launched in India with Dimensity 7050 SoC. Check out prices, specs, and features

Step into cutting-edge technology with the latest offering from Realme: the Narzo 70 Pro 5G. Launched in India, this smartphone packs a punch with its MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, promising seamless performance for all your tasks and gaming needs.

Priced competitively, this device boasts impressive features like a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a robust 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support, ensuring uninterrupted usage.

Moreover, the camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor and a sleek design with a Horizon Glass finish makes it a stylish yet powerful choice in the mid-range segment. Dive into the details of this smartphone to see why it’s a game-changer in the Indian market.

Variants, Pricing, and Availability

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G comes in two variants – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs. 18,999 and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at Rs. 19,999. Customers can enjoy early bird sales starting March 19 with benefits of up to Rs. 4,299. The phone will be available for purchase from March 22 on Amazon.com and the Realme India website.

Design and Display Features

Product-wise, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G shines with its Horizon Glass Design and dual-tone finish, creating a premium look and feel. Featuring a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the phone ensures smooth visuals and responsiveness for users. The phone’s Rainwater Smart Touch feature allows users to use the phone with wet hands, enhancing usability in diverse conditions.

For instance, the phone’s 2,200Hz touch sampling rate ensures a highly responsive touch experience, crucial for smooth navigation and gameplay. Additionally, the 2,000 nits peak brightness offers vivid and immersive viewing for users, enhancing their overall multimedia experience.

Performance Capabilities and Processor

Now, let’s talk about the performance capabilities of the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G. This smartphone is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and Mali-G68 GPU, ensuring smooth multitasking and gaming experiences for users. The powerful combination of hardware makes the Narzo 70 Pro 5G a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone segment.

Battery Life and Charging

Even in terms of battery life and charging, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G doesn’t disappoint. Sporting a robust 5,000mAh battery, users can enjoy extended usage without worrying about frequent recharges. The standout feature is the 67W SuperVOOC fast charging which ensures quick recharging, so you can get back to using your phone in no time.

Charging: The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G comes equipped with efficient 67W SuperVOOC fast charging technology, capable of charging the phone in no time. This feature is a game-changer for users who rely heavily on their smartphones throughout the day, offering a quick and convenient charging solution.

Rear Camera Setup

Even though the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.88 aperture and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), it also features an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. This setup ensures users can capture stunning photos with great detail and clarity.

Front-Facing Camera

If you’re looking for a smartphone that delivers impressive selfies, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G won’t disappoint. Equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera, users can capture clear and detailed self-portraits with ease, making it a great choice for photography enthusiasts and social media users alike.

Camera: In addition to the high-resolution 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G also offers various features like portrait mode and beauty mode, allowing users to enhance their selfies further. With the advanced camera technology onboard, users can expect crisp and vibrant selfies in any lighting condition.

Realme UI and Android Version

While running on Realme UI 5.1 based on Android 14, the Narzo 70 Pro 5G offers a user-friendly interface with customizable features. It comes with Air Gesture controls, allowing users to interact with the phone without touching it.

Additional Features and Update Policy

Features revealed that the phone is expected to receive three years of software updates and two years of over-the-air security updates. This ensures that users will have access to the latest features and security enhancements for an extended period, keeping their device up to date.

Conclusion

With this in mind, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G emerges as a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone segment in India. Packed with impressive specifications such as a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, a high-refresh-rate OLED display, and a fast-charging battery, the device offers excellent value for money.

The competitive pricing, attractive design, and user-friendly features make it a compelling option for Indian consumers seeking a 5G smartphone that delivers on performance and affordability. The early bird sale offers and the promise of regular software updates further enhance the appeal of the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, positioning it as a worthy choice in the competitive smartphone market.