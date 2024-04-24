Report: Google Gemini AI Assistant may receive new floating window and automation features

In Short:

Google’s Gemini AI Assistant is improving to compete with Google Assistant. New features being considered include a floating window for easier information access, Live Prompts for scheduling tasks, PDF file support for summarization, and real-time text generation. While these features are not available yet, they aim to enhance user experience and capabilities of the AI assistant, addressing previous limitations.

Google’s Gemini AI Assistant is reportedly undergoing enhancements to compete with Google Assistant. The tech giant introduced its Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) model as a voice assistant for Android smartphones earlier this year. However, it lacked the capability to perform on-device tasks like Google Assistant, which led to its unpopularity among users despite its advantages. A recent report suggests that Google is now working on adding new features such as a floating window, prompt scheduling, and real-time generation to Gemini. Additionally, there have been mentions of Gemini for Android gaining the ability to play music from third-party apps.

Gemini AI floating window feature

According to a report by PiunikaWeb (via AssembleDebug), a new feature in Gemini AI for Android is in development to modify how the assistant presents information. Currently, when prompted with a question, the AI opens a separate screen to display written information, text, or videos sourced from the internet. However, this can obstruct the active app, requiring the user to tap the back button to return to the app. The new update is expected to introduce a floating window that will overlay the app, minimizing disruption and speeding up access to information.

Gemini AI Live Prompts feature

Reports by Android Authority (via AssembleDebug) indicate that another upcoming feature for Google’s Gemini Assistant is dubbed Live Prompts. The settings screen of the Gemini app suggests that this feature will allow users to control prompts, schedule tasks, and automate routines. This could include features like setting weather updates to be delivered every morning at a specific time, similar to capabilities offered by Google Assistant.

Gemini AI files support

Additionally, recent findings by Android Authority reveal new features spotted within the Gemini Android app. According to the report, Gemini AI may soon support the upload of PDF files and other documents. While this feature is currently inactive, it is speculated that Gemini could provide summaries and answer questions based on uploaded files. It remains uncertain whether this feature will be accessible to all users or exclusive to Google One AI Premium subscribers.

Gemini AI real-time generation