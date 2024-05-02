Poco X6 5G Skyline Blue Variant Released in India: Specs, Price

The Poco X6 5G smartphone is now available in a new Skyline Blue color variant in India. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera. Prices start at Rs. 21,999 on Flipkart, with additional discounts and offers available for select bank cards. The phone runs on Android 14-based HyperOS and promises three Android upgrades and four years of security updates.

The latest news in the smartphone market is that the Poco X6 5G is now available in a new colour variant in India. This smartphone was initially launched in January this year in Mirror Black and Snowstorm White colour options. The Poco X6 5G boasts an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. It also features a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera and offers 67W fast charging. Despite the new colour option, this variant of Poco X6 5G maintains the same specifications as the existing models.

Poco X6 5G Skyline Blue colour variant price in India, availability

The Poco X6 5G Skyline Blue colour is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 23,999, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 24,999. Interested buyers can purchase this phone via Flipkart. The new colour option is available alongside the existing Mirror Black and Snowstorm White versions.

Flipkart is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount on purchases made using select bank cards. Additionally, there is a five percent cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank card users. Exchange offers are up to Rs. 21,999, with an extra Rs. 1,000 off on the exchange of select models. Customers can also take advantage of no-cost EMI options on the online platform.

Poco X6 5G specifications

The Poco X6 5G made its debut in India alongside the Poco X6 Pro earlier this year. The phone runs on Android 14-based HyperOS. Poco has committed to providing three Android upgrades and four years of security updates for this device. It features a 6.67-inch 1.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits of peak brightness. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

On the camera front, the Poco X6 sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, it offers a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone packs a 5,100mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.