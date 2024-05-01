Amazon’s 2024 Summer Sale Live for Prime Members: Top Deals on Mobiles, Electronics

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is now live for Prime members with exciting discounts on smartphones, laptops, TVs, and other electronics. For non-Prime members, the sale opens on May 2 at 12PM. Prime members can grab additional discounts on popular devices like the Apple iPhone 13, OnePlus Nord CE4, Redmi 13C 5G, and Poco M6 Pro 5G. Amazon also offers deals on Amazon devices like the Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo Pop. Stay tuned for more updates on Gadgets 360.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Prime Members Early Access

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is now live for Prime members, offering exciting discounts on popular electronics including smartphones, laptops, TVs, Amazon devices, and more. The sale will open up for everyone else starting 12PM on May 2, 2024. Additionally, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard cardholders can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount.

Best offers on Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 13 (Rs. 48,499)

The Apple iPhone 13 128GB is available at a discounted price of Rs. 48,499 (MRP Rs. 59,900) on Amazon. Prime members can save an additional Rs. 1,000 using bank offers.

OnePlus Nord CE4 (Rs. 24,998)

The OnePlus Nord CE4 is available at an effective price of Rs. 23,998 after bank offers during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

Redmi 13C 5G (Rs. 10,499)

Grab the Redmi 13C 5G for Rs. 9,499 during the sale by claiming the on-page coupon.

Poco M6 Pro 5G (Rs. 9,999)

The Poco M6 Pro 5G is available for Rs. 9,999 during the sale, offering a budget-friendly option.

Best offers on Amazon Devices

Fire TV Stick 4K (Rs. 3,999)

Get the Fire TV Stick 4K for Rs. 3,999 during the Great Summer Sale 2024, down from Rs. 5,999.

Amazon Echo Pop (Rs. 3,449)

The Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker is available for Rs. 3,449 during the sale.

Best offers on Electronics

HP Victus gaming laptop (Rs. 81,990)

The HP Victus gaming laptop is available for Rs. 81,990, featuring AMD Ryzen 7 processor and RTX 3050 GPU.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE (Rs. 9,999)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE is priced under Rs. 10,000, offering fitness tracking features.

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for more deals during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. We’ll keep updating this page with new offers as they are discovered.