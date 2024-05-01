New Google Pixel 8a Renders Reveals Fifth Color Option and Price Details: Report

The Google Pixel 8a is rumored to debut at the Google I/O conference on May 14, with new color options. Tipster @MysteryLupin shared renders showcasing a coral pink variant. The US prices are expected to remain the same as the Pixel 7a, offering good value for buyers. The smartphone may come with a Google Tensor G3 chipset, OLED display, and AI features from the Pixel 8 series.

Google Pixel 8a Rumored to Debut at Google I/O Conference

The Google Pixel 8a is reportedly set to make its first appearance at the company’s annual Google I/O conference on May 14. As the launch date approaches, more details about the successor to the Pixel 7a have been revealed online. A tipster has shared additional renders of the upcoming Pixel phone’s cases, including a surprise fifth color option. While the smartphone is expected to be available in four colors, the new coral pink option has caught many by surprise. It is speculated that Google may follow in Apple’s footsteps and release the coral-colored Pixel 8a later this year.

New Color Option and Price Details

The information about the color options was shared by tipster @MysteryLupin, who previously showcased the phone in black, beige, blue, and green. In a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), new renders of the handset cases revealed the additional coral pink color. In terms of pricing, a report by Smartprix suggests that the US price for the Google Pixel 8a will remain unchanged, with the 128GB variant priced at $499 (approximately Rs. 41,600) and the 256GB variant at $599 (approximately Rs. 50,000). This pricing strategy could offer great value to consumers in the US, considering the anticipated upgrades in the new Pixel phone.

Predicted India Pricing and Expected Features

The same report predicts that the India pricing for the smartphone could start at Rs. 44,999, following a similar pattern from last year. The Google Pixel 8a is expected to feature the Google Tensor G3 chipset, provide seven years of security updates, and offer an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the smartphone is rumored to include new AI features seen in the Pixel 8 series.