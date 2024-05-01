Discounted iQoo 12, iQoo Z9, Neo 9 Pro & More Phones at Amazon’s Great Summer Sale 2024

iQoo has announced discounts on several of its smartphones in India. These discounts will be available to customers during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, which is commencing on May 2 at 12pm IST for all users in the country. Amazon Prime users will have early access to the sale starting 12am IST on the same day. Other leading smartphone brands like Realme, Poco, and OnePlus have also announced discounts on their phones during this sale period.

iQoo Smartphones on Discount

The discounts will be available to Amazon users in India from May 2 to May 7. Discounts of up to Rs. 4,000 are available on several models including iQoo 12, iQoo Z9, Neo 9 Pro, Neo 7 Pro, iQoo Z7 Pro, and iQoo Z6 Lite. The biggest discount of Rs. 23,000 is available on the iQoo 11, which was the flagship model last year.

Customers can also avail of additional benefits such as Rs. 2,000 instant bank discount and Rs. 1,000 exchange bonus on the purchase of iQoo Z9. Similarly, Rs. 2,000 instant bank discount and Rs. 2,000 exchange bonus are available for the iQoo Neo 9 Pro along with free Vivo earphones worth Rs. 599. These offers are part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale.