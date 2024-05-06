iQoo Z9x 5G India Launch on May 16; Design, Amazon Availability Confirmed

iQoo Z9x 5G Launch Details Revealed by iQoo India CEO

The iQoo Z9x 5G is scheduled to launch in India soon, as confirmed by iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya. The launch date is set for May 16, with key availability details also being disclosed. The design and color options of the upcoming model have been unveiled, resembling the Chinese version of the handset. It is expected that the Indian variant will share similar specifications with its Chinese counterpart. The iQoo Z9x 5G was recently spotted on the company’s India website.

Design and Colorway Reveal

Nipun Marya shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) confirming the launch date of the iQoo Z9x 5G in India. The post also showcased the back panel design of the smartphone, featuring a light green color option with a distinctive feather-like pattern. The rear camera module is squarish and slightly raised, housing two camera sensors and an LED flash unit. Moreover, the handset includes a power button and volume rockers on the right edge.

Amazon Availability Confirmed

Another post from iQoo India on X confirms that the iQoo Z9x 5G will be available on Amazon in India. More details about the Indian variant are expected to be revealed closer to the official launch.

Specifications and Pricing

The iQoo Z9x 5G launched in China with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery featuring 44W fast charging support. It boasts a 6.72-inch 120Hz LCD display, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based OriginOS 4.

In China, the iQoo Z9x 5G starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and is available in Dark Night, Feng Yuqing, and Starburst White color options.