Vivo V30e with 5,500mAh battery, 50MP selfie camera launched in India: Price, specs

In Short:

Vivo has launched the V30e in India with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, water/dust resistance, and 50MP front camera. It comes with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14. Priced at Rs. 27,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB variant, it will be available from May 9 on Vivo’s India e-store, Flipkart, and partner stores. Buyers can avail 10% discount with select banks. The phone also features 5,500mAh battery with 44W charging support.

The Vivo V30e has been officially launched in India on Thursday, May 2. This new addition to the Vivo V30 series is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and boasts an IP64-rated build, making it water and dust resistant. One of the standout features of the Vivo V30e 5G is its 50-megapixel front camera. In terms of battery, it packs a 5,500mAh battery with 44W charging support. The device comes with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 and is promised to receive three generations of Android updates.

Vivo V30e price in India, availability

The Vivo V30e is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant and Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB option. It comes in Silk Blue and Velvet Red color options. Starting from May 9, it will be available for purchase through Vivo’s India e-store, Flipkart, and partner retail stores. Customers can also avail of 10% discount when using certain bank cards.

Vivo V30e specifications

The dual SIM Vivo V30e runs on Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14 and offers three generations of Android updates. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a high refresh rate, powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The front camera is also 50-megapixel with 4K video recording capabilities. It comes with 256GB of inbuilt storage and has an IP64-rated build for protection against splashes and dust.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, and USB Type-C. The device features various sensors and an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The 5,500mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support provides up to 22 hours of YouTube streaming time and up to 53 hours of music playback time. It has a slim design at 7.65mm thickness and weighs 179 grams.