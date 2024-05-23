Poco F6 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and 90W charging support: Price and specs

The Poco F6 5G was launched in India with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, OLED display, 50MP dual rear camera, 5,000mAh battery, and 90W fast charging support. It starts at Rs. 29,999 and will be available in Black and Titanium colours from May 29 on Flipkart. The phone promises three major Android updates and four years of security patches, making it a strong contender under Rs. 30,000.

The Poco F6 5G was officially launched in India on Thursday, May 23. This latest addition to the Poco F series is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, making it the first phone in India to feature this advanced 4nm octa-core chipset. The device boasts an OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K and is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. It also houses a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging. Notably, the design and internals of the Poco F6 5G are identical to the China-exclusive Redmi Turbo 3.

Poco F6 5G Price in India and Availability

The Poco F6 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB versions are priced at Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 33,999, respectively. It is available in Black and Titanium color options and will go on sale through Flipkart starting May 29.

Customers can avail of bank offers and exchange discounts, allowing them to purchase the Poco F6 5G at a starting price of Rs. 25,999. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants can be purchased for Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively.

Poco F6 5G Specifications

The Poco F6 5G is a dual SIM (Nano) device that runs on Android 14 with the HyperOS interface. Poco guarantees three major Android updates and four years of security patches for the device. It features a 6.67-inch 1.5K resolution AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Widevine L1 support. The screen provides 2,400 nits peak brightness and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, it runs on the octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with up to 12GB of LPPDDR5x RAM. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 20-megapixel front camera. It also features Poco’s Iceloop cooling technology for efficient thermal management.

Connectivity options of the Poco F6 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS/AGPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also comes with various sensors and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The device is IP64-rated for dust and splash resistance and features in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock for authentication.

The Poco F6 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support and comes with a 120W adapter. It weighs 179 grams and measures 160×74.4×7.8mm.

Overall, the specifications and design of the Poco F6 5G indicate that it is essentially a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 3 for the international market. The Redmi Turbo 3 was originally unveiled in China last month with a starting price of CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 23,000).