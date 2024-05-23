Poco F6 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 120W Fast Charging Launch: Price and Specs

Poco launched the F6 Pro globally with a bright WQHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 16GB RAM, 5,000mAh battery, and 50MP triple rear camera. It is priced starting at EUR 449. The phone also features Xiaomi’s HyperOS interface, 6.67-inch AMOLED display, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, and 120W fast charging. With premium features and specs, the Poco F6 Pro aims to compete in the midrange segment.

Poco F6 Pro Launched Globally with Impressive Features

The Poco F6 Pro was recently launched in select global markets, alongside the standard Poco F6. This latest midrange smartphone from Poco boasts a WQHD+ display with up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The device also comes with a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. In terms of camera capabilities, the Poco F6 Pro features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Interestingly, it seems that the Poco F6 Pro is the global version of the Redmi K70.

Poco F6 Pro Price

The price of the Poco F6 Pro starts at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 46,000), while the top-end model with 16GB RAM + 1TB storage costs EUR 579 (roughly Rs. 52,000). These are early bird prices and it is not confirmed how long they will be available. The Poco F6 Pro is offered in Black and White color options.

Poco F6 Pro Specifications

The Poco F6 Pro runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS interface and features a 6.67-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with high touch sampling rate, refresh rate, PWM dimming, and peak brightness. The display also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and is designed to work even with wet hands. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

In terms of cameras, the Poco F6 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Poco F6 Pro include NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/AGPS, and more. The device also features various sensors for enhanced user experience. It utilizes Poco’s 4th-generation LiquidCool technology for thermal management, and includes features like in-display fingerprint sensor, AI-based face unlock, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and a powerful battery with fast charging capabilities.

Conclusion

The Poco F6 Pro is a feature-packed smartphone that offers high-end specifications and innovative technologies. With its impressive display, powerful performance, and advanced camera capabilities, it aims to cater to the needs of tech-savvy consumers looking for a premium yet affordable device.