Poco to debut first tablet in India with new earbuds and power bank

Poco India Unveils Poco F6 5G with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC

On Thursday (May 23), Poco India introduced the Poco F6 5G, the first handset in India to run on Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The live-streamed launch event also hinted at the upcoming release of new Poco products. The company is set to unveil a new audio device and tablet, expanding its existing lineup of smartphones under the X series, M, F, and C series. Additionally, Poco Pods TWS (True Wireless) earphones are already available in the country.

New Product Teasers by Poco India

During the launch event of Poco F6 5G, Poco India’s Head, Himanshu Tandon, and Brand Marketing Head-AI, Varun Nair, hinted at the launch of new products in the country, including Poco buds, a tablet, and a power bank. The specific names and release schedule for these products have not been confirmed yet.

Global Launches and India Debut

Poco also unveiled the Poco F6 Pro and the Poco Pad in select global markets on the same day. The Poco F6 5G made its debut in India with a starting price of Rs. 29,999. The Poco Pad, powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and featuring a 10,000mAh battery and a 12.1-inch 120Hz 2.5K display, is expected to arrive in India soon.

Key Features of Poco F6 5G

The Poco F6 5G is equipped with the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and features an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, along with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The phone includes a 5,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.

About Poco’s Current Portfolio in India

Aside from smartphones, Poco offers the Poco Pods TWS earphones in India, featuring Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, Google Fast Pair support, and IPX4-rated water resistance. The earbuds come with a 12mm audio driver and a 34mAh battery in each earbud. The charging case has a 440mAh battery and a USB Type-C charging port.