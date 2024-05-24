Moto G85 5G design renders reveal curved display and slim bezels

The Moto G85 5G is expected to launch as the successor to the Moto G84 5G later this year, with leaked design renders revealing a blue colour option and a dual rear camera module. The phone may feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS and a different design for the rear camera module. It could also come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM, priced at around EUR 300 (Rs. 27,100).

Moto G85 5G Design Renders and Price Leaked

The Moto G85 5G is anticipated to be launched later this year as a successor to the Moto G84 5G, which made its debut in India in September 2023. Several recent reports and leaks have hinted at an imminent launch of the new Motorola handset. While the exact launch date is still unknown, leaked design renders of the smartphone have surfaced online. Additionally, the price of the Moto G85 5G was unintentionally revealed through a retail listing.

Design Revealed

A blog post by ToolJunction unveiled leaked design renders of the Moto G85 5G, showcasing a blue color option and a dual rear camera module. The engraving on the module indicates a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS).

Moto G85 5G leaked design renders

Photo Credit: ToolJunction

Key Features

The rear camera module of the Moto G85 5G sports a new design, with two camera sensors housed within separate circular units arranged vertically, along with an elliptical LED flash unit. The handset is expected to have a matte, textured finish on the rear panel along with power and volume buttons on the right edge and a USB Type-C charging port at the bottom edge.

The front of the device features a curved display with slim bezels, unlike the older Moto G84 5G, which had slightly thicker bezels. The front panel also includes a centred hole-punch slot at the top for the front camera.

Specifications and Pricing

The Moto G85 5G, codenamed ‘malmo’, was recently spotted on Geekbench with a chipset believed to be Qualcomm’s unreleased Snapdragon 4 Gen 3. The listing hinted at an Android 14-based UI, an Adreno 619 GPU, and 8GB of RAM. Furthermore, an accidental listing on a European retail site suggested a price of EUR 300 (approximately Rs. 27,100) for the Moto G85 5G.