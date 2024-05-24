Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Launch This Year with Bigger Screen, Possible lack of S Pen Support

Samsung is gearing up to unveil its next Galaxy Unpacked event in July, where the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to be announced. Rumors suggest that the foldable lineup may include a Fan Edition and Ultra versions of the Galaxy Z Fold. In addition, there are talks of Samsung working on another foldable device – the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, rumored to debut later this year without support for the S Pen.

According to a tweet by DSCC analyst Ross Young, Samsung is reportedly developing a book-style foldable device larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. The launch of this slim variant is anticipated in the fourth quarter of this year and is expected to be priced similarly to the standard model.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is rumored to have a larger display than the standard model but may lack S Pen support. There is speculation that the Galaxy Fold 6 Slim and Galaxy Fold 6 Ultra could be one and the same, with a possible removal of the digitizer to achieve a slimmer build.

Additionally, the Fan Edition versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are speculated to be released this year, featuring Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Exynos 2300 processors depending on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications (rumored)

The rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 is anticipated to be announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10. It is expected to boast a Titanium frame, maintain a 25W chargingthicker UTG display, and be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. The device is likely to be available in dark blue, light pink, and silver color options, with a 4,400mAh battery supporting 25W charging speed.