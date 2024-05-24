Nothing Phone 2a Teases New Color Options, Including Red and Yellow

Nothing Phone 2a was initially launched in Black and White colours globally and in India, with a Blue variant introduced later. Nothing may soon release the Phone 2a in new colour options like Red and Yellow. Teasers on social media hint at upcoming new colours. The Phone 2a is priced from Rs 23,999 and is available in India in Black, Blue, and White shades.

Nothing Phone 2a was unveiled globally and in India on March 5 with two colour options – Black and White. Later, the company introduced a third Blue colourway in April. Now, speculations suggest that the company might launch the Phone 2a in new colours. This hint comes from cryptic social media posts and a promotional teaser that has surfaced online, indicating the possible launch of new colour options via Flipkart in India.

Nothing Phone 2a new colour options (expected)

Nothing has hinted at the launch of the Nothing Phone 2a in new colourways through a post that shows three coloured dots – red, yellow, and blue. The company’s profiles have also been updated with the text ‘NOTHING (R)’ displayed in yellow, red, and black dots. This suggests that new colour variants, possibly in Red and Yellow or a mix of both, might be on the way for the Nothing Phone 2a in India.

A recent teaser on Flipkart hints at the imminent launch of these new colour options, distinct from the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition set to debut in July.

Nothing Phone 2a price in India, availability

The Nothing Phone 2a is currently priced at Rs. 23,999, Rs. 25,999, and Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB configurations, respectively. It is available in Black, Blue, and White colours in India.

