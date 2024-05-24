Lava Yuva 5G Launch Imminent in India, Specifications Leaked via Geekbench

In Short:

Lava hints at launching a new smartphone in India named Lava Yuva 5G. A teaser video was shared on social media showcasing its design and camera features. The phone may debut soon with a rectangular design, dual rear cameras, and a 50MP primary sensor. Geekbench listing suggests it will run on Android 14, have 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, and be priced under Rs. 10,000.

Lava teases the launch of new smartphone, likely to be named Lava Yuva 5G

Lava, the smartphone maker, shared a teaser video of its upcoming handset on social media platforms, hinting at the launch of a new device in India. The teaser suggests that the phone could be named Lava Yuva 5G. While the exact launch date has not been disclosed, the debut of Yuva 5G is expected in the upcoming weeks.

Lava Yuva 5G teaser unveiled

The official handle of Lava Mobiles posted a 14-second teaser video on X, formerly known as Twitter, revealing a glimpse of the new smartphone with the hashtag “#Yuva5G – Coming Soon!”. This upcoming device will mark the first 5G-enabled phone in Lava’s Yuva series. Although specific details about the phone’s specifications have not been shared, the teaser video showcases its design and camera setup.

The Lava Yuva 5G features a rectangular boxy design with the Lava branding and 5G text displayed vertically. The camera module is centrally placed and includes a dual rear camera setup, with the primary camera being a 50-megapixel sensor. However, details about the secondary camera are currently unknown. Additionally, the module incorporates an LED flash.

Leaked specifications of Lava Yuva 5G

Although Lava has not officially revealed the specifications of the Yuva 5G, a Geekbench listing of a smartphone with the model number LAVA LXX513 was recently spotted. This model number is believed to be associated with the upcoming Lava Yuva 5G. The listing indicates that the device will run on Android 14 and will be available in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants.

Furthermore, the listing suggests that the smartphone may be equipped with an octa-core processor, including two cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.4GHz and six cores clocking at 2.0GHz. Based on these specifications, it is speculated that the phone could feature either the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 or Dimensity 6080 processor. The Lava Yuva 5G is expected to sport a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and could be priced below Rs. 10,000.