Redmi A3x Launched with Unisoc T603 Chip & 5,000mAh Battery: Price & Specs

In Short:

Xiaomi has launched Redmi A3x in Pakistan with Unisoc T603 processor, 3GB RAM, and 64GB storage. The phone has a 6.71-inch screen with 90Hz refresh rate and glass rear panel. It runs on Android 14 with a 5,000mAh battery. Priced at PKR 18,999, available in three colors. Features include 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, 64GB storage expandable up to 1TB, and 15W charging.

Redmi A3x Launched in Pakistan with Unisoc T603 Processor

The latest addition to Redmi’s A series, the Redmi A3x, has been officially launched in Pakistan. This new handset is powered by a Unisoc T603 mobile processor, accompanied by 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Featuring a 6.71-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, the rear panel of the device is made of glass and houses a centrally aligned camera module with a metallic ring. The Redmi A3x runs on Android 14 and comes with a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging.

Price and Availability

The Redmi A3x is priced at PKR 18,999 (approximately Rs. 5,700) and is available in a single configuration of 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. Interested buyers can purchase the smartphone from Xiaomi’s official online store, as well as from other authorized sellers like Corecart and Daraz. The Redmi A3x is offered in three colour options – Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Moonlight White.

Xiaomi is planning to introduce the Redmi A3x in other markets, including India, at a later date.

Specifications and Features

The Redmi A3x is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on Android 14-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. It boasts a 6.71-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T603 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM.

In terms of imaging, the Redmi A3x sports an 8-megapixel rear camera along with a secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel front camera housed in a waterdrop style notch. The phone offers 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a MicroSD card slot.

Connectivity options on the Redmi A3x include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and packs a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. It measures 168.3×76.3×8.3 mm and weighs 199g.