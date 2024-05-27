Apple plans to introduce AI-powered emoji generation and app icon customization with iOS 18, according to report.

In Short:

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce new features with the iOS 18 update for iPhone at WWDC 2024. The update may include AI-powered custom emojis that suggest emojis based on texts, and app icon customization for rearranging and recoloring icons. The features aim to add more personalization and creativity to the iPhone interface. The update is expected to be unveiled on June 10, offering a revamped Home Screen experience.

Apple is gearing up to unveil some significant updates for the iPhone with the upcoming iOS 18 release. The tech giant, based in Cupertino, is expected to showcase the new operating system at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 event on June 10. Reports suggest that Apple may introduce AI-powered custom emojis and app icon customization features with this update.

AI-Powered Custom Emojis:

Apple is rumored to introduce AI-powered custom emojis with iOS 18. This new feature would generate emojis based on the text users are typing, offering a unique and personalized experience. For instance, if a user types “Happy Diwali,” the AI could suggest an emoji related to the Indian festival. However, it is unclear if there will be any safeguards in place to prevent the creation of inappropriate emojis.

App Icon Customization:

In addition to custom emojis, iOS 18 might also bring app icon customization to the iPhone Home Screen. Instead of the traditional grid layout for app icons, users may have the flexibility to place icons wherever they prefer and even recolor them. This customization could help users organize their apps more efficiently and express their creativity by personalizing their device’s interface.

The Power On newsletter by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has hinted at these upcoming features, which could enhance user experience and offer more customization options on the iPhone. Keep an eye out for the official unveiling of iOS 18 on June 10 to see these features in action.

