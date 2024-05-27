Realme Narzo N65 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6300: Price, Specs

Realme has launched its new Narzo N65 5G smartphone in India. Priced at Rs. 11,499, it comes with features like MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, and dual rear cameras. The phone has a 6.67-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 128GB storage. It will be available in Amber Gold and Deep Green colors on Amazon and Realme website from May 31.

Realme Narzo N65 5G was unveiled in India by Realme on Monday, marking the latest addition to the Narzo series. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and boasts an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It features an HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and introduces the Mini Capsule 2.0 feature. Additionally, the Realme Narzo N65 5G comes equipped with dual rear cameras and a hefty 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Realme Narzo N65 5G Price in India and Availability

The Realme Narzo N65 5G is available in two variants – 4GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs. 11,499 and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs. 12,499. It can be purchased in Amber Gold and Deep Green colors through Amazon and Realme India website. The first sale is scheduled for May 31 at 12pm IST, with an introductory offer providing buyers with a Rs. 1,000 coupon discount, bringing the starting price down to Rs. 10,499.

Realme Narzo N65 5G Specifications

The Realme Narzo N65 5G operates on realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14 and features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a hole punch cutout for the selfie shooter. It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a TÜV SÜD 48-month Fluency certificate and offers expandable memory up to 12GB via Dynamic RAM. The device sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera. It also includes 128GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The Realme Narzo N65 5G is equipped with a Rainwater Smart Touch feature for usability with wet hands. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging and reverse charging support, promising up to 39.4 hours of calling time and 28 days of standby time on a single charge. It weighs 190 grams and measures 7.89mm in thickness.