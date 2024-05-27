First thoughts on the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy F55 5G, featuring a vegan leather finish, 120Hz display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, and decent cameras. The lightweight design and fast charging make it a strong contender in its price segment. The device offers a good value for money, but further testing is required to determine its overall performance against competitors. Stay tuned for the full review.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G: A New Addition to the Galaxy F Series

The Samsung Galaxy F series has always been praised for offering a blend of features and competitive pricing. With the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G, the brand aims to raise the bar even higher. This latest smartphone boasts a unique vegan leather finish, a first for Samsung, improved fast charging capabilities, solid hardware, and more. Let’s delve into our initial impressions after spending some time with the device.

Design and Build Quality

The standout feature of the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is its alluring vegan leather finish. While this finish is not entirely new in the Indian smartphone market, Samsung’s implementation stands out. The Apricot Crush color option we reviewed features a vibrant orange leather finish with a stitch-like pattern that exudes a premium feel. The flat panel design enhances the overall comfort of the device, although the protruding camera modules may cause slight wobbling on flat surfaces.

Display and Hardware

The device boasts a 6.7-inch sAMOLED+ display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,000nits peak brightness. Samsung’s display expertise shines through with vivid colors and brightness. Performance-wise, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor ensures smooth operation for daily tasks.

Camera and Battery

The triple-camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, a 50-megapixel front camera delivers impressive results. Additionally, the device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support for quick replenishment.

Software Experience

Running on OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14, the user interface presents a smooth experience. Further insights on performance and user interface will be covered in our detailed review.

Final Thoughts

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G ticks several boxes with its attractive design, capable hardware, and promising camera setup. The addition of features like fast charging and the Snapdragon processor enhances its value proposition. However, a comprehensive evaluation across various parameters is necessary to determine its competitiveness in the market. Stay tuned for our comprehensive review.