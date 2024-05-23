TRAI calls meeting of Joint Regulators Committee for discussions

In Short:

A meeting was held by TRAI with various regulatory bodies to discuss ways to tackle unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) and frauds through telecom resources. Key points discussed included unauthorized calls from mobile and landline numbers, use of specific series for promotional and service calls, the role of entities in BFSI sector to prevent UCC, acquiring digital consents through a transparent process, whitelisting URLs/APKs/OTT links, strengthening KYC process, and sharing information. The aim is to address the inconvenience caused by UCC to the public and prevent fraudsters from misusing telecom resources.

TRAI Holds Joint Committee of Regulators Meeting

Overview

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently hosted a meeting of the Joint Committee of Regulators (JCoR) at its headquarters in New Delhi on May 21, 2024. The JCoR aims to explore regulatory implications in the digital realm and collaborate on formulating regulations.

Key Highlights

The meeting, chaired by Anil Kumar Lahoti from TRAI, included representatives from Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Ministry of Consumer Affairs (MoCA), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) among others. The focus was on addressing challenges posed by unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) and telecom-related frauds.

Discussion Points