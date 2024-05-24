38.1 C
New Delhi
Friday, May 24, 2024
type here...
Regulations & Policies

DoT advises telcos to reverify 680,000 suspicious mobile connections

By ITN Media
0
24
Person receiving potential scam call on smartphone.

More from Author

In Short:

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has found around 0.68 million mobile connections with suspicious identity documents like fake or invalid proofs. They told telecom service providers (TSPs) to re-verify these numbers within 60 days. If not done, the numbers will be disconnected. The use of AI technology has helped in detecting these fraudulent connections, showing the power of digital platforms against identity fraud. DoT wants re-verification to secure mobile connections and digital transactions. They aim to create a safe digital space for everyone.

DoT Cracks Down on Suspicious Mobile Connections

DoT’s Vigilance Against Fraudulent Mobile Connections

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has uncovered around 0.68 million mobile connections that are suspected to have been acquired through questionable means using invalid or forged documents.

Immediate Re-verification Mandate

DoT has instructed all telecom service providers (TSPs) to conduct a swift re-verification of these flagged mobile numbers. The TSPs have a deadline of 60 days to complete this process, failing which the identified connections will be disconnected.

Utilization of Technology in Uncovering Fraud

The seamless collaboration between different sectors and the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) technology have played a crucial role in identifying these suspect connections, showcasing the effectiveness of modern digital platforms in combating identity fraud.

Ensuring Security and Integrity

DoT emphasizes the importance of re-verification in upholding the integrity of mobile connections and ensuring the security of digital transactions. The department is dedicated to fostering a safe and secure digital environment for all users.

Previous article
TRAI calls meeting of Joint Regulators Committee for discussions
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article