DoT advises telcos to reverify 680,000 suspicious mobile connections

In Short:

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has found around 0.68 million mobile connections with suspicious identity documents like fake or invalid proofs. They told telecom service providers (TSPs) to re-verify these numbers within 60 days. If not done, the numbers will be disconnected. The use of AI technology has helped in detecting these fraudulent connections, showing the power of digital platforms against identity fraud. DoT wants re-verification to secure mobile connections and digital transactions. They aim to create a safe digital space for everyone.

DoT Cracks Down on Suspicious Mobile Connections

DoT’s Vigilance Against Fraudulent Mobile Connections

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has uncovered around 0.68 million mobile connections that are suspected to have been acquired through questionable means using invalid or forged documents.

Immediate Re-verification Mandate

DoT has instructed all telecom service providers (TSPs) to conduct a swift re-verification of these flagged mobile numbers. The TSPs have a deadline of 60 days to complete this process, failing which the identified connections will be disconnected.

Utilization of Technology in Uncovering Fraud

The seamless collaboration between different sectors and the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) technology have played a crucial role in identifying these suspect connections, showcasing the effectiveness of modern digital platforms in combating identity fraud.

Ensuring Security and Integrity

DoT emphasizes the importance of re-verification in upholding the integrity of mobile connections and ensuring the security of digital transactions. The department is dedicated to fostering a safe and secure digital environment for all users.