Xiaomi 14 Civi unveiled in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, dual selfie cameras: Price, specs

Xiaomi launched the 14 Civi in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, Leica cameras, and curved AMOLED display. Priced at Rs. 42,999, it will be available from June 20. Features 6.55-inch display, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, 5G connectivity, and 4,700mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Dual selfie cameras, YouTube Premium subscription, and Google One storage included. Vibrant colours and special discounts for ICICI bank customers.

The Xiaomi 14 Civi has officially launched in India, joining Xiaomi’s 14 lineup. This new smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile platform and features Leica-branded 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, similar to other phones in the Xiaomi 14 series. The Xiaomi 14 Civi also boasts a curved AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and is equipped with a 4,700mAh battery that supports 67W wired fast charging. Interestingly, it appears to be a rebranded version of the China-exclusive Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro.

Xiaomi 14 Civi Price in India and Availability

The Xiaomi 14 Civi is priced at Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs. 47,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. It is available in three color options – Cruise Blue, Matcha Green, and Shadow Black. The smartphone will be up for sale on Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Xiaomi’s retail partners starting June 20 at 12:00pm IST. Pre-booking begins at 2:00pm today with an exciting offer of a free Redmi 3 Active for early customers. Additionally, ICICI bank customers can avail a Rs. 3,000 discount when using their cards for payment. Furthermore, buyers will receive three months of YouTube premium subscription and 100GB of Google One storage for six months.

Xiaomi 14 Civi Specifications

The dual SIM Xiaomi 14 Civi runs on the HyperOS interface based on Android 14 and features a 6.55-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 446ppi pixel density, and 3,000 nits peak brightness. This device is equipped with a 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. A unique T1 signal enhancement chip is included to improve download speeds and network coverage in crowded areas. The smartphone also boasts an IceLoop cooling system that is claimed to be three times more efficient than conventional vapor cooling systems.

Camera-wise, the Xiaomi 14 Civi features a triple rear camera setup co-engineered by Leica, which includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, there are two 32-megapixel front cameras. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and more. The device also packs stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and AI-powered face unlock technology. The Xiaomi 14 Civi houses a 4,700mAh battery that supports 67W wired fast charging, delivering up to 80% charge in just 30 minutes.