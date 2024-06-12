June Google Pixel Feature Drop includes Gemini AI and other imaging enhancements for more Pixel phones.

Google has started rolling out the June Pixel Feature Drop in India, with new features for supported devices including the Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8a. The update brings Gemini Nano AI to non-Pro models, improves camera control for certain devices, and adds features like Find My Device Offline Tracking and Best Take face swapping. The Pixel Watch 2 gets Car Crash Detection, while the Home app on Wear OS has been revamped, with the Pixel Tablet receiving new doorbell notification features. The update showcases Google’s focus on AI technology and enhancements across its products.

Google’s Pixel Feature Drop for June Now Available in India

The latest Pixel Feature Drop for June has started rolling out to devices in India, with Gadgets 360 confirming the update on a Pixel 8 Pro review unit. The update, packaged as a 0.97GB security update, brings new features to supported Pixel smartphones, Pixel Watch models, and Pixel Tablet. However, not all features will be available to users in India.

Gemini Nano Now Available on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a

The Gemini Nano AI model can now be enabled on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a under Developer options in Settings. This feature allows these devices to perform more advanced AI-enabled tasks, including enhancing the Summarize feature in the Recorder app and mirroring content to an external display using a compatible USB Type-C cable and display.

Find My Device Update and Best Take Expansion

The Find My Device network now supports offline tracking, allowing users to locate their device even when it’s switched off or has a dead battery. This feature is limited to the Pixel 8 series. Additionally, the Best Take feature with face swapping is expanding to the Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, and smartphones from the Pixel 6 series onwards.

Pixel Camera Improvements

The Pixel Camera app now lets users manually select which camera lens to use while taking photos on the Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Fold. This update provides better control for enthusiasts who prefer manual lens selection over automatic selections based on distance from the subject.

Car Crash Detection on Pixel Watch and Home App Revamp

Pixel Watch now features Car Crash Detection, which can call emergency services and preset contacts after detecting a high-impact car crash. The Pixel Watch 2 in India supports this feature. The Home app on Wear OS has been revamped to provide faster access to Google Home devices with a single swipe on the watch.

Additionally, the Pixel Tablet will now offer richer doorbell notifications when docked, allowing users to interact with visitors more efficiently. This feature requires a compatible Nest Doorbell and updated Google apps via the Play Store after installing the security update.