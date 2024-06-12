Realme GT 6 teaser hints at 5,500mAh battery and SuperVOOC charging support

Realme GT 6 is scheduled to be officially launched on June 20 and will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart. Leading up to the launch date, the Chinese tech brand has been actively unveiling the design and specifications of the new GT series phone. Most recently, the brand has confirmed the battery and charging details of the Realme GT 6. It has been teased to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and will come with various artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features.

Realme GT 6 battery and charging details

Both Realme and Flipkart, through a dedicated landing page on their respective websites, are building anticipation for the Realme GT 6 launch. According to the teasers, the upcoming phone will come equipped with a 5,500mAh battery supported by 120W SuperVOOC charging. This fast charging technology claims to charge the dual-cell battery from zero to 50 percent in 10 minutes and zero to 100 percent in 28 minutes.

The battery of Realme GT 6 is said to provide up to 46 hours of talk time and eight hours of PUBG gameplay on a single charge. It is claimed to retain over 80 percent capacity after 1,600 full charge cycles, ensuring up to four years of use with one charge per day.

The launch of Realme GT 6 is set for June 20 at 1:30pm IST in India and select global markets. The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and will offer a refresh rate of 120 frames per second for gaming. Additionally, it is teased to feature a 10,014mm square dual VC cooling system for thermal management.

Realme GT 6 is expected to sport a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with optical image stabilization, and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera is rumored to be a 32-megapixel sensor, with camera details set to be revealed on June 13.