iQOO 13 Launch Teased for India by Country Head Nipun Marya

iQOO 13 is set to launch in China later this month, with the head of iQOO India teasing a subsequent release for the smartphone in India. This upcoming device will serve as the successor to the iQOO 12. The company has already disclosed some details regarding the display, while a senior official has confirmed additional features including battery and charging specifications. Importantly, the smartphone will be equipped with the latest generation of the Snapdragon chipset, although its specific model name remains undisclosed.

iQOO 13 India Launch

The launch of the iQOO 13 in India is imminent, as indicated by an X post from iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya. While an exact launch date has not been confirmed, it is anticipated to occur later this year, following its introduction in China in late October.

The teaser hints that the iQOO 13 will feature the latest flagship chipset from Snapdragon, the specifics of which will be unveiled during a Qualcomm event this week.

iQOO 13 Specifications

The iQOO 13 is confirmed to showcase a BOE Q10 display with a 2K resolution. Vivo VP Jia Jingdong has also verified that the device will incorporate a robust 6,150mAh battery, supporting 120W wired fast charging, alongside a Q2 gaming chipset.

Previous leaks indicate that the iQOO 13 will feature a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, along with support for up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The Chinese variant is expected to run on OriginOS 5, while the Indian and international versions are likely to be powered by Funtouch OS 15.

In terms of photography capabilities, the iQOO 13 is projected to include a triple rear camera system, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, another 50-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 50-megapixel 2x telephoto shooter. For selfies, the front camera could employ a 32-megapixel sensor.