iQOO 13 Will Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 6,150mAh Battery, and More

iQOO 13 is set to launch in China in the near future. While the exact launch date has yet to be announced, the Vivo sub-brand has released several teasers online, providing insights into the forthcoming device. It is confirmed that the iQOO 13 will feature BOE’s Q10 display and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Additionally, the phone will incorporate the company’s self-developed Q2 gaming chip and will be equipped with a substantial 6,150mAh battery, supporting 120W charging. Pre-reservations for the iQOO 13 are currently open in China.

The launch of the iQOO 13 is anticipated later this month, as confirmed by iQOO via a post on Weibo. The company is now accepting pre-reservations for the device through its official website in China, along with platforms such as JD.com and Tmall. iQOO has shared multiple posts on the Chinese microblogging platform to confirm various specifications of the device.

iQOO 13 Specifications Revealed

The iQOO 13 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, also known as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. It will feature BOE’s Q10 Everest display, marking it as the first device globally to utilize OLED circularly polarized light eye protection technology. The display has received certification from Germany and has successfully passed evaluations at the National Ophthalmology Engineering Center.

With a robust 6,150mAh battery, the iQOO 13 will support 120W fast charging. The device employs third-generation silicon negative electrode technology, ensuring a slim and lightweight design. Operating on the latest OriginOS5, the phone will also include dual speakers and a 1016H haptic motor.

In terms of thermal management, the iQOO 13 integrates a multi-layer graphene, 7K VC heat spreader, which is designed for optimal performance during prolonged, high-intensity usage. Furthermore, the device features the Q2 gaming chip, offering PC-level 2K texture super-resolution and native 144FPS performance.