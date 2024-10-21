iPhone 17 Pro to Feature 48MP Telephoto Camera and 12GB RAM; iPhone 17 Air with A19 Chip?

Apple recently launched the iPhone 16 series with upgraded camera features and new chipsets. Looking ahead, the iPhone 17 series is expected in September 2025, featuring a significant camera upgrade, including a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. There are also plans for a new iPhone 17 Air model with a fresh design, 5G capabilities, and enhanced RAM and processing power.

Apple recently unveiled the iPhone 16 series, which features innovative Camera Control, an Action button across all models, and upgraded chipsets. Although the anticipated launch of the iPhone 17 family is still a year away, emerging rumors indicate that Apple may introduce noteworthy enhancements for next year’s models. A prominent analyst has reported that the iPhone 17 Pro variants will receive significant camera upgrades, including a new telephoto rear camera for both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. In addition, a new iPhone 17 Air (Slim) model is expected to replace the current iPhone Plus model next year.

As reported by Macrumors, analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Tech Research has shared his predictions for the upcoming iPhone 17 series in a recent research note. He asserts that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a 48-megapixel telephoto rear camera and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. In comparison, the current iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max come equipped with 12-megapixel telephoto and front cameras.

Moreover, the iPhone 17 Pro models are anticipated to include 12GB of RAM, an upgrade from the 8GB available in the iPhone 16 Pro series. This enhanced memory is expected to facilitate improved performance for Apple Intelligence and multitasking capabilities. Additionally, Pu suggests that the iPhone 17 Pro Max model will feature a “much narrowed Dynamic Island” due to the adoption of a smaller “metalens” for the Face ID system.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications

The report highlights specifications for the rumored iPhone 17 Air, also referred to as the iPhone 17 Slim. Pu reiterates that this model will feature a 6.6-inch display, 8GB of RAM, and the Dynamic Island. It is expected to be powered by a 3nm Bionic A19 chip, which will also be present in the standard iPhone 17.

Additionally, the iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to introduce Apple’s first 5G modem, boasting a 48-megapixel rear camera and a 24-megapixel front camera. The device is likely to feature an aluminum frame, and Pu indicates that this model will present an entirely new design.

Based on prior release patterns, the iPhone 17 series is projected to be announced in September 2025. This series is expected to include the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new, slimmer iPhone 17 Air. Further details pertaining to the series are anticipated to emerge in the coming months.