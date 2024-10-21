Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition: Price and 200MP Camera Specs Revealed

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition will be available for purchase in select markets starting next week. It’s thinner, lighter, and features better cameras and displays than the regular model. Priced at approximately Rs. 1,70,000, it comes in a single 16GB+512GB option. Buyers will receive discount coupons for other Samsung products.

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition will be available for purchase in select markets beginning next week. This new foldable smartphone is designed to be thinner and lighter than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6, which was launched earlier this year. The Special Edition also enhances several features, including its camera system and display. However, its launch will be limited to South Korea, the home base of the tech conglomerate.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition starts at KRW 2,789,600 (approximately Rs. 170,000) in South Korea. It will be offered in a single configuration of 16GB RAM with 512GB of storage and will feature a Black Shadow colorway, as detailed in a newsroom post by the company.

The foldable handset will be available for purchase starting October 25 through the brand’s website and various online channels, including T Direct Shop, KT, and Eu+. Customers who purchase this model will be eligible to receive discount coupons for other Samsung products such as the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition boasts slightly larger displays compared to its predecessor, featuring an 8-inch internal display and a 6.5-inch external display. For comparison, the standard model is equipped with a 6.3-inch external and a 7.60-inch internal display. The aspect ratios for the external and internal displays are 21:9 and 20:18, respectively.

This special edition also offers improved ergonomics, achieving a thickness of 10.6mm and a weight of 236g, which makes it 1.5mm thinner and 3g lighter than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6. The main camera has been upgraded to a 200-megapixel wide-angle shooter, while the other lenses remain unchanged.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It also supports Galaxy AI, a suite of artificial intelligence features available across Samsung‘s smartphones and other devices.