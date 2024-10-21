iPhone 16 Plus Review: A Must-Buy Smartphone of the Year

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, launching in 2024, feature major upgrades like the new A18 chip and 8GB of RAM, although they lack some Pro features. The new dual-camera layout is reminiscent of the iPhone 11, and the design is elegant with new colors. While battery life is impressive, the 60Hz refresh rate is disappointing. Ideal for users with older iPhones, it’s slightly less appealing for iPhone 15 owners.

The year 2024 marks a significant point in the evolution of Apple’s iPhone line, as the iPhone 16 emerges as an ideal choice among the latest offerings. Despite lacking certain premium features such as a ProMotion display, a telephoto camera, and enhanced sensors exclusive to the higher-end Pro models, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus present substantial improvements in their feature set and overall capability compared to previous iterations.

The centerpiece of the updates is the new A18 chip, which represents a considerable technological advancement. Alongside this, the devices come equipped with 8GB of RAM, matching the specifications of their Pro counterparts. The dual-camera arrangement has also been realigned, harkening back to the design seen in the iPhone 11. However, certain aspects may leave users wanting more.

For this review, I will focus on the iPhone 16 Plus, drawing comparisons that will help you determine whether to opt for the standard iPhone 16 or the larger model. Let’s delve into the details.

Additionally, a comprehensive review of the iPhone 16 Pro Max is available, highlighting its status as what many consider Apple’s flagship device.

iPhone 16 Plus Pricing in India

The iPhone 16 Plus is priced at ₹89,900 for the 128GB variant, while the 256GB version retails at ₹99,900 and the 512GB model is available for ₹119,900. For context, the iPhone 16 starts at ₹79,900 for the 128GB version and is priced at ₹89,900 and ₹109,900 for the 256GB and 512GB models, respectively.

iPhone 16 Plus Design: A Classic Yet Elegant Approach

Dimensions: 160.9 (H) x 77.8mm (W) x 7.8mm (D)

Weight: 199 grams

Available Colors: Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, Black, and White

The iPhone 16 Plus marks Apple’s third venture into the Plus variant, following the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 15 Plus. While the design does not drastically depart from its predecessors, it introduces a matte finish that enhances grip and feel. The updated camera placement features a vertical orientation echoing the iPhone 11.

New additions include two physical buttons: the Action button and Camera Control, which aim to enhance user interaction. The Action button, introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro, replaces the traditional ring/silent switch and offers customization options. The Camera Control button provides a quicker pathway to launching the camera, although I found it could be inadvertently activated with a single press, leading me to adjust its sensitivity settings.

iPhone 16 Plus Display: Outstanding Quality but Limited Refresh Rate

Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Brightness: Peaks at 2000 nits

The display maintains its Super Retina XDR OLED technology with a resolution of 1290×2796 pixels. However, it is disappointing to see the refresh rate capped at 60Hz, making the iPhone 16 Plus the most expensive model with such specifications in 2024. Despite this limitation, the display remains vibrant and enjoyable for media consumption.

iPhone 16 Plus Performance: A Significant Leap Forward

Processor: A18 chip

RAM: 8GB

Biometric: Face ID

Equipped with the A18 chip, the iPhone 16 Plus showcases impressive performance enhancements, claiming to be 30 percent faster than the A16 Bionic. This chip supports running advanced features, including the anticipated rollout of Apple Intelligence, enhancing functionalities across the iOS environment.

iPhone 16 Plus Camera: Enhanced Capabilities

Camera Setup: 48MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide

Zoom Options: 0.5x, 1x, 2x (optical)

Selfie Camera: 12MP

The iPhone 16 Plus retains the 48MP primary camera and introduces enhancements to the ultra-wide sensor, allowing for improved low-light performance and autofocus capabilities. The camera redesign supports macro photography, enhancing its versatility for photography enthusiasts.

iPhone 16 Plus Battery Life: Outstanding Performance

Video Playback: Up to 27 hours (claimed)

Charging Speed: Up to 50% in 35 minutes

USB: Supports USB 2

Notably, the battery performance of the iPhone 16 Plus was exceptional in my evaluations, providing over 9 hours of screen time under substantial usage. However, the charging speeds remain subpar at full capacity, taking around two hours for a complete charge.

iPhone 16 Plus Verdict

The iPhone 16 Plus sets a new standard for standard iPhone models, boasting performance that competes well against contemporary Android flagships. With significant enhancements across its camera capabilities, battery life, and build quality, this device is well-suited for users looking for a high-performance smartphone. Potential buyers should note the limitations of charging speed and refresh rate relative to competitors, but the overall package remains compelling.

For those using older devices, the iPhone 16+ offers substantial upgrades. However, owners of the iPhone 15 series might consider holding off until the next iteration unless they desire the features specific to the current model.