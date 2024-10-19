Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Set to Launch in Four Stunning Colors, Claims Tipster

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to launch in early 2025 as the next flagship phone. It will come in four main colors: Black, Blue, Green, and Titanium, with additional online-exclusive options. The phone is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 12GB of RAM, a 6.86-inch screen, and a powerful camera setup, including a 200MP main camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to debut in early 2025, positioned as the next flagship smartphone from the South Korean tech powerhouse. Early leaks have revealed details about the successor to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, including insights into its chipset, design, and certain camera specifications. A tipster has now disclosed potential color options for the retail version of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, alongside information on exclusive online colorways that may be available through the company’s platform.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Expected Colour Options

According to tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), the anticipated color options for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra include Black, Blue, Green, and Titanium, as detailed in a post on X (formerly Twitter). This account is known for its reliable leaks regarding Samsung products.

Typically, Samsung presents exclusive color options for its smartphones through its website. However, the specific online-exclusive colors for the Galaxy S25 Ultra have yet to be disclosed. Currently, customers have the option to purchase the Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange directly from the Samsung website.

While images of the new colorways have not been shared at this time, a recent publication released detailed computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the device last month, showcasing the phone in the reported Black color option. Notably, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could feature more rounded corners, distinguishing it from its predecessors.

Recent reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will integrate the rumored Snapdragon 8 Elite (or Snapdragon 8 Gen 4) chip. The device has already been identified in a Geekbench benchmark listing, indicating it may include 12GB of RAM and operate on Android 15.

The device is expected to boast a 6.86-inch AMOLED display with thinner bezels. Additionally, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is projected to feature a high-performance camera system, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera, and an upgraded 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It is also speculated to come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.