Realme GT 7 Pro Crushes Dimensity 9400 and A18 Pro in AnTuTu Test

In Short:


Qualcomm will unveil the Snapdragon 8 Elite, initially thought to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, next week. Leaked benchmarks show it delivers outstanding performance, scoring over 3 million on the AnTuTu test, surpassing Apple’s A18 Pro and MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400. The Realme GT 7 Pro, featuring this chip, is expected to be one of the first devices highlighted.

Qualcomm is poised to announce the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset next week, which was previously anticipated to be released as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. Recent leaks regarding the performance capabilities of this upcoming chipset have emerged online. A benchmark result for the expected Realme GT 7 Pro indicates that the Snapdragon 8 Elite may deliver a significant performance boost over its predecessor, potentially surpassing both MediaTek’s recently introduced Dimensity 9400 SoC and Apple’s A18 Pro chip presently utilized in the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Snapdragon 8 Elite AnTuTu Benchmark Leaked

Renowned tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with Smartprix, released a leaked image showcasing the Realme GT 7 Pro. The device achieved an impressive score of 3,025,991 points on the AnTuTu benchmark test. This smartphone is expected to be among the first to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, set to be unveiled by Qualcomm at its annual Snapdragon Summit on October 21.

realme gt 7 pro antutu smartprix

Realme GT 7 Pro benchmarked (left) alongside the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Photo Credit: Smartprix/ @OnLeaks

The leaked benchmarks also provide a comparison with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which scored significantly lower at 1,651,728. Apple’s flagship device, launched last month, incorporates the six-core A18 Pro, its most potent smartphone chip to date. However, it is essential to recognize the benchmarking tool’s use of the Vulkan and Metal APIs on Android and iOS platforms, respectively, when making inter-platform comparisons.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is not the first device to exceed the 3 million mark on AnTuTu; last month, the Vivo X200 equipped with MediaTek’s 3nm Dimensity 9400 chipset scored 3,007,853 points in the same benchmarking test. These findings suggest that Qualcomm’s chip indeed holds a slight edge over its competitor.

Furthermore, the recently launched Oppo Find X8 was previously benchmarked on AnTuTu with a score of 2,880,558, marking the highest score on the platform at that time. This smartphone is also powered by the Dimensity 9400 chipset, which is expected to feature in various flagship models in the upcoming year.

