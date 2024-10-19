OnePlus 13 Appears on Certification Sites Before Expected Launch

The OnePlus 13 smartphone has appeared on several certification sites ahead of its expected launch. Two model numbers, CPH2645 and CPH2653, indicate features like 5G connectivity and camera specs. It may include a 50-megapixel rear camera with advanced stabilization and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is likely powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, announced on October 21.

The OnePlus 13 has surfaced on several certification websites, signaling an imminent launch of the company’s flagship model. These listings provide insights into connectivity features and camera specifications of the anticipated device. While OnePlus has yet to officially announce the release of a successor to the OnePlus 12, it is expected that this new model will incorporate the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (or Snapdragon 8 Elite) chipset, which is anticipated to be unveiled at the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit on October 21.

OnePlus 13 Models Listed on Certification Websites

A device associated with two model numbers — CPH2645 and CPH2653 — was identified on the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) website in Singapore, as reported by 91Mobiles. The entries for these models indicate that the upcoming smartphone, presumed to be the OnePlus 13, will support various connectivity options including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Near Field Communication (NFC).

Additionally, one of the aforementioned model numbers, CPH2645, has also appeared on the TUV Rheinland website. This listing appears to confirm that the smartphone will be manufactured by OnePlus, although it lacks detailed specifications pertinent to the device.

The same model number (CPH2645) was also found in the Camera FV-5 database, offering hints at some specifications for the prospective OnePlus 13. It is important to note that some specifications may be enhanced due to pixel binning technology.

The device is expected to feature a 50-megapixel camera, although the Camera FV-5 entry mentions it will come with a 12.6-megapixel primary sensor, an f/1.9 aperture, and support for both optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS). It is capable of capturing images at a resolution of 4,096×3,072 pixels, according to the listing.

The entry further indicates that the OnePlus 13 might be equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera (reported to feature a 4-megapixel sensor) with an f/2.4 aperture and EIS. This front-facing camera is anticipated to be capable of capturing images at a resolution of 2,304×1,728 pixels.