Samsung Galaxy A36 5G May Feature Redesigned Look, CAD Renders Indicate

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G, a prospective successor to the Galaxy A35 5G, is reportedly under development. Ahead of its official unveiling, computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the device have emerged online, providing an insightful preview of what to expect. The shared renders indicate a refreshed design for the camera module, which markedly diverges from that of its predecessor. Additionally, the Galaxy A36 5G seems to feature a hole-punch display layout.

Design Insights of the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

In collaboration with renowned tipster Steve H. McFly (@Onleaks), Giznext has released CAD renders and specifications for the Galaxy A36 5G. The images reveal a flat display alongside a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera. On the rear, the smartphone is illustrated with three vertically aligned cameras housed within a pill-shaped module, showcasing a significant departure from the design utilized in the Galaxy A35 5G.

Notably, the placement of the flash remains consistent with its predecessor. The right side of the Galaxy A36 5G appears to include both the volume and power buttons, and it is anticipated that an in-display fingerprint sensor will also be featured.

According to the report, the dimensions of the Galaxy A36 5G are expected to be 162.6 x 77.9 x 7.4 mm, representing a slimmer profile compared to the Galaxy A35 5G’s dimensions of 161.7 x 78 x 8.2 mm. The new model is projected to have a width of 78.4 mm and a thickness of 9.6 mm, inclusive of the camera bump.

Anticipated upgrades for the Galaxy A36 5G include an octa-core chipset, as indicated by a recent Geekbench listing. It is expected to run on Android 15, feature 6GB of RAM, and use an Adreno 610 GPU. The upcoming model is likely to be powered by either the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 System on Chip (SoC) or the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.