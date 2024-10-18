OnePlus 12R vs OnePlus 12: Which Smartphone is Right for You?

OnePlus continues to establish its presence in the premium mid-range and flagship smartphone segments. With the introduction of the new R-series, which shares a design ethos with the number series, the company has incorporated advanced features into its offerings. This year, the OnePlus 12R is positioned in the sub-Rs 40,000 range, while the flagship OnePlus 12 is available in the sub-Rs 65,000 segment. To assist in your decision-making for this festive season, we will compare these two models to determine which one best suits your needs.

OnePlus 12R vs OnePlus 12: Price in India

The starting price of the OnePlus 12 in India is Rs 61,999 for the model featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at Rs 66,999. However, during promotional sales, the OnePlus 12 can be acquired for as low as Rs 54,999, factoring in various bank offers and discounts.

OnePlus 12R vs OnePlus 12: Design

The OnePlus 12 showcases a Time Design reminiscent of luxury watches, characterized by its hollow-curved design. This model features a starry dial and circular motifs around the camera module, contributing to its upscale aesthetic. The back panel is finished in ceramic glass, and the device is available in Flowy Emerald, Silky Black, and Glacial White color options.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R sports a glass finish on its back panel and a prominent camera module, aligning with the design language seen in other OnePlus products. This model is offered in two color variants: Coole Blue and Iron Gray.

OnePlus 12R vs OnePlus 12: Display

The display of the OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED configuration, complete with ProXDR display and LTPO support. It boasts a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits and supports the 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, along with a 10-bit color depth and a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. Protection is provided by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

In comparison, the OnePlus 12R is equipped with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, achieving a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels. It also reaches a peak brightness level of 4500 nits, featuring a 120Hz variable refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for durability.

OnePlus 12R vs OnePlus 12: Performance and Software

Both smartphones deliver robust performance, offering users a smooth experience suitable for various demanding tasks.

OnePlus 12R vs OnePlus 12: Cameras

In terms of camera capabilities, the OnePlus 12 is equipped with a triple-camera setup on its rear. This includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor featuring Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto lens that supports 6x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture. The front camera is a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

Conversely, the OnePlus 12R also features a triple-camera configuration on its rear, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front of the device includes a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 12R vs OnePlus 12: Battery

The OnePlus 12 is powered by a 5,400mAh battery and features 100W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless fast charging. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12R offers a slightly larger 5,500mAh battery, also supporting 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

OnePlus 12R vs OnePlus 12: Conclusion

In conclusion, both the OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12 present an array of compelling features and specifications, making them strong contenders in their respective price categories. For those seeking a premium mid-range device without the necessity for top-tier performance, the OnePlus 12R is a viable option. Conversely, if budget is not a primary concern, the OnePlus 12 stands out with its flagship features and advanced specifications.