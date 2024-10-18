Xiaomi Reportedly Working on Compact Redmi Sub-Flagship with 6,000mAh Battery

Xiaomi is reportedly developing a compact Redmi smartphone with nearly flagship-level performance. This device is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display and a 6,000mAh battery but may lack wireless charging and a telephoto camera. The news follows leaked details about the upcoming Xiaomi 15, which is anticipated to have a 6.36-inch AMOLED display and powerful camera setup.

Xiaomi appears to be working on a compact smartphone under its sub-brand Redmi, aiming to deliver near-flagship performance, as indicated by a recent tip from a reliable source. This anticipated Redmi device is expected to adopt a compact design, mirroring the screen size of the flagship Xiaomi 14. However, it may omit certain high-end features typical of flagship models, such as wireless charging and a telephoto camera lens.

Xiaomi’s Initiative in Compact Smartphone Design

In response to an inquiry about Redmi‘s potential involvement in the flagship segment on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station conveyed the likelihood of such plans. The device is reportedly set to feature a compact form factor with a 6.3-inch display, akin to that of the Xiaomi 14.

The source further alluded to the device being a high-performance sub-flagship option. Nevertheless, it seems there may be trade-offs, including the absence of two significant features: wireless charging and a telephoto lens. The compact Redmi smartphone is anticipated to house a robust 6,000mAh battery.

This development emerges shortly after specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi 15 were leaked, signaling its possible launch in China is approaching.

Expected Specifications for Xiaomi 15

According to reports, the Xiaomi 15 is expected to boast a 6.36-inch flat AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. On the photographic front, it may feature a Leica triple rear camera system, which includes a 50-megapixel camera utilizing the OmniVision OV50H sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50-megapixel 3.2x telephoto camera.

Powering the device is likely to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite (commonly referred to as Snapdragon 8 Gen 4) chipset, and it is expected to run on HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15. The device is believed to be supported by a 5,500mAh battery, offering fast charging capabilities of 90W wired and 50W wireless.