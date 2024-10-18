Realme GT 7 Pro May Be India’s First Phone with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

The Realme GT 7 Pro will be launched in China by the end of October and is expected to debut in India around mid-November. It will be the first phone in India with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The phone features a 6,500mAh battery, 120W fast charging, a 50MP camera, and is priced between ₹55,000 to ₹60,000.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is set to be officially launched in China before the end of this month. While the specific launch date remains undisclosed, a prominent tipster has hinted at the anticipated launch timeline for the device in India. This model is expected to be the first smartphone in India to feature the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, also referred to as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. Additionally, Xiaomi is projected to utilize the new chipset in its upcoming Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro smartphones, while the OnePlus 13 is confirmed to also be powered by this advanced processor.

Realme GT 7 Pro Expected to Launch in India in November

According to tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), in coordination with SmartPrix, the Realme GT 7 Pro is anticipated to be the first device powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC to be launched in India. The smartphone is reportedly scheduled to be unveiled in mid-November, with an expected price range between ₹55,000 and ₹60,000.

Qualcomm is set to unveil the new Snapdragon chip on October 22 at the Snapdragon Summit in Maui, Hawaii, coinciding with the launch timeline of the Realme GT 7 Pro in China. This upcoming device is expected to succeed the Realme GT 5 Pro.

Previous reports indicate that the OnePlus 13 will be the first Android flagship utilizing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 mobile platform. Other smartphones, including the Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Pro, and iQoo 13, are also expected to adopt this SoC, which will feature an AI engine for advanced on-device functionalities and Oryon cores. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy S25 flagship series scheduled for release next year is likely to integrate the Galaxy variant of this chipset.

The Realme GT 7 Pro has already been confirmed for a launch in the Chinese market later this month. Pre-reservations for the smartphone are currently being accepted on the Realme official website, indicating the incorporation of various AI features in its functionality.

Expectations for the Realme GT 7 Pro include a robust 6,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging, a Samsung quad micro-curved display featuring DC dimming, and a primary camera of 50 megapixels. Additionally, the device is anticipated to offer IP69 dust and water resistance, an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and a slim profile of approximately 9mm.