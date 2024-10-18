First Impressions of the Infinix Zero Flip: A Closer Look

The Infinix Zero Flip, the company’s first foldable phone, has launched in India at Rs. 49,999, making it their priciest device. It features 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and two colors. The phone boasts a 3.64-inch cover screen and a 6.9-inch internal display, both with 120Hz refresh rates. It includes three 50MP cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chip, and a 4,720mAh battery. A full review is upcoming.

The Infinix Zero Flip, marking the company’s inaugural entry into the clamshell foldable smartphone market, has officially launched in India. Known primarily for its mid-range and budget-friendly smartphones, Infinix is shifting its strategy with this release, targeting a higher price segment. Priced at ₹49,999, the Zero Flip positions itself as Infinix’s most expensive smartphone to date. However, it offers features that are competitive against other foldable phones currently available.

Specifications and Design

The Infinix Zero Flip is offered in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, presented in two color options. Our review unit features the Rock Black variant, while another option includes Blossom Glow, which is a peach-like hue.

Both displays on the phone offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

The design of the Infinix Zero Flip stands out with a flat metal frame that includes a patterned metal hinge cover along with the Infinix logo. The lower rear section is protected by Gorilla Glass 7 and showcases a rock-like texture. Notably, Infinix has not provided an official IP rating for this device. The hinge allows for flexible movement between 30 and 150 degrees, and the interior features a flexible panel with uniform bezels.

Display Features

The Infinix Zero Flip boasts the largest cover screen within its segment. The external 3.64-inch AMOLED display is safeguarded by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, offers a 120Hz refresh rate, and reaches up to 1,100 nits of peak brightness. The internal display features a 6.9-inch AMOLED flex panel, also with a 120Hz refresh rate, full-HD+ resolution, and a tall 21:9 aspect ratio, capable of achieving up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness. Initial impressions indicate that both displays are bright and vibrant.

The phone includes a 50-megapixel selfie camera with a slit flash.

Camera Capabilities

In terms of camera specifications, the Infinix Zero Flip incorporates three 50-megapixel sensors: two located externally and one positioned for selfies internally. The primary sensor is equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), while the second camera serves as an ultra-wide lens with a 114-degree field of view. Both the external and internal setups are complemented by LED flash modules, with the outer cameras slightly protruding.

Performance and Software

This device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, combined with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It runs on Android 14 with XOS 14.5 as its user interface, incorporating several Infinix AI features. Notably, the cover display supports a range of applications, which we will evaluate further in our comprehensive review.

The cover screen on the Zero Flip is claimed to support over 100 apps.

Battery Life

The Infinix Zero Flip is equipped with a 4,720mAh battery, which outperforms several of its competitors. Additionally, the device includes a 70W fast charger in the package. A thorough assessment of the battery performance will be included in our upcoming review.

Conclusion

On paper, the Infinix Zero Flip appears to offer significant value, providing a substantial array of features for its price point. However, the true measure of its performance will be evaluated in real-world scenarios, and further insights will be available in our full review.