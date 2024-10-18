OnePlus 13 Render Leak Shows Design Tweaks Similar to OnePlus 12

The OnePlus 13 is set to launch in China this month as the successor to the OnePlus 12. Leaked images show a similar design with changes to the rear camera layout. It will feature a 6.82-inch 2K display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, up to 24GB RAM, and a triple camera setup. A 6,000mAh battery is also expected, supporting 100W fast charging.

The OnePlus 13 is anticipated to be launched in China this month, serving as the successor to the OnePlus 12. As the launch date approaches, leaks regarding the new device have begun to proliferate. Notably, recent official-looking renders have emerged on social media, providing insights into the phone’s design.

OnePlus 13 Renders Leak

Recent posts on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, shared by tipster Digital Chat Station along with another user, unveil official-looking renders of the OnePlus 13. The smartphone is shown in a sleek black colorway. While it closely resembles its predecessor, the primary distinction lies in the updated rear camera module, which is now a separate circular component positioned on the left side of the device.

Leaked OnePlus 13 Render

Photo Credit: Weibo/DCS

Additionally, the Hasselblad branding has been repositioned from the camera island to the top right, above what appears to be an ornamental metal strip. While the layout of the camera housing and the placement of the OnePlus logo remain unchanged, the leak indicates that the OnePlus 13 may be offered in at least two color variants: black and white.

OnePlus 13 Specifications

The OnePlus 13 is set to feature a 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit LTPO BOE X2 micro quad curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a new local refresh rate capability. It is reportedly powered by the forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, commonly referred to as Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, and may come with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

For photography, it is expected to include a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Additionally, the handset may be supported by a robust 6,000mAh battery, equipped with 100W wired fast charging capabilities.