OxygenOS 15 Global Launch on October 24 with Exciting AI Features

OnePlus has announced that the much-anticipated OxygenOS 15 will begin rolling out to eligible smartphone and tablet models later this month. This update, based on Android 15, will feature a redesigned interface, enhanced multitasking capabilities, and smoother animations. Additionally, OxygenOS 15 will incorporate new features powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

OxygenOS 15 Release Date Confirmed

On Thursday, OnePlus confirmed that OxygenOS 15 will be officially launched on October 24 during an online event slated to commence at 3:30 PM IST. This follows the previous release of OxygenOS 14, which was based on Android 14 and rolled out on September 25 of last year, with the update completed for eligible devices earlier this year.

In anticipation of the upcoming launch, OnePlus has provided a glimpse of the enhancements to expect in OxygenOS 15. The software update promises a reimagined user interface and improved animations. Furthermore, several AI features are set to be integrated into various applications, enhancing the overall user experience.

Expected Eligible Devices for OxygenOS 15 Update

OnePlus distributes three variants of OxygenOS worldwide — tailored for India, Global/EU, and North America — depending on the release regions of its devices. The rollout of OxygenOS 15 is expected to take place in phases across different regions over the coming months.

Following the pattern established with prior updates, OxygenOS 15 is likely to first reach the flagship model, the OnePlus 12, before being made available to other compatible devices, including but not limited to the OnePlus Open, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, and OnePlus 10T.

In addition, based on the announced update schedule at their respective launches, devices like the OnePlus Nord 4, Nord 3, Nord CE 4, Nord CE4 Lite, Nord CE3 Lite, and Nord CE3 are also expected to receive OxygenOS 15. The OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Pad 2 are also anticipated to be updated to the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.