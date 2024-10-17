OnePlus 13 to Use Local High Refresh Rate Display for Better Battery Life

OnePlus has not announced the launch date for the OnePlus 13, but leaks reveal exciting details. They’ve shared new display technology created with their BOE partnership, allowing varying refresh rates across the screen for smoother viewing. Expected specs include a 6.82-inch 2K OLED display, a powerful camera setup, a 6,100mAh battery with fast charging, and water resistance.

The anticipation surrounding the upcoming flagship device, OnePlus 13, continues to build as leaks proliferate, although an official launch date has yet to be disclosed. As the excitement grows, OnePlus has made an important announcement regarding the new features that will stem from its partnership with BOE. Given this announcement, it is expected that Oppo‘s forthcoming flagship devices will also benefit similarly, as the company is set to unveil its Find X8 and Find X8 Pro models in China on October 24.

OnePlus 13 Display Technology (Expected)

In a recent post on its official Weibo account, OnePlus detailed the innovative display technology anticipated for the OnePlus 13. This includes the introduction of a self-developed adaptive high refresh rate technology utilizing the latest 8T LTPO circuit. According to the company, this technology will provide multi-scene and multi-level screen refresh rates, a feature that has not yet been implemented in any production smartphone.

The custom local high refresh rate technology is designed to deliver varying refresh rates for distinct sections of the screen. This advancement is expected to enhance accuracy in matching refresh rates, resulting in a smoother viewing and operational experience. While this concept is intriguing in theory, its practical benefits will only become evident post-release. For instance, one-third of the display could operate at 30Hz for viewing a 30fps video in portrait mode, while the remainder functions between 60Hz and 120Hz.

Additionally, OnePlus stated that its display will be resistant to environmental touch interruptions. The company highlighted in the same post that the display is capable of functioning in extreme cold conditions, aiming to provide an industry-leading touch experience for users.

Photo Credit: OnePlus (Weibo)

In another update shared on Weibo, OnePlus revealed its development of the Display P2 screen chip, which plays a crucial role in facilitating these technological advancements.

OnePlus 13 Specifications (Expected)

According to earlier reports, the OnePlus 13 is anticipated to feature a 6.82-inch 2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and micro quad curved design. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a trio of 50-megapixel cameras, including a primary, periscope, and ultrawide sensor. In terms of power, the device is projected to house a 6,100mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. Additionally, the OnePlus 13 is rumored to have an IP68/69 rating, ensuring robust dust and water resistance.