Vivo Y19s Launches with Unisoc T612, 5,500mAh Battery and Specs

Vivo has launched the Y19s smartphone, featuring an octa-core Unisoc processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It has a 6.68-inch LCD with 90Hz refresh rate and a 50MP rear camera. The phone runs on Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14, has a large 5,500mAh battery, and supports 4G. Pricing and availability details are not yet confirmed.

Vivo has officially launched its latest smartphone, the Vivo Y19s, marking a new addition to the Y series. This device is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It features a sizable 6.68-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and is highlighted by a 50-megapixel rear camera. Additionally, the smartphone is powered by a robust 5,500mAh battery, as per the company’s announcement. The Vivo Y19s operates on Android 14 and utilizes Funtouch OS 14 for its interface.

As of now, the pricing details for the Vivo Y19s have not been disclosed, and the device is yet to appear on the company’s official online platforms. It will be available in various color options, including Black, Blue, and Silver, across several markets including Bangladesh, UAE, Russia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Cambodia, Egypt, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. Currently, there has been no announcement regarding the launch of this smartphone in India.

Vivo Y19s Specifications

The newly launched Vivo Y19s is a dual SIM device (Nano+Nano) that operates on Funtouch OS 14, based on Android 14. It showcases a 6.68-inch HD+ (720×1,608 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and provides a pixel density of 264ppi. The smartphone is driven by a 12nm octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photography, the Vivo Y19s boasts a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by a 0.08-megapixel depth sensor with an f/3.0 aperture. For selfies and video calls, it features a 5-megapixel front camera situated in a center-aligned hole-punch cutout on the screen.

Storage-wise, the Vivo Y19s comes with 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, which is expandable up to 1TB using a MicroSD card. Connectivity options include support for 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS. The device is also equipped with a USB Type-C port. Additional sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, and a virtual gyroscope.

The smartphone’s 5,500mAh battery supports charging at 15W with the included adapter. However, users in Thailand and the Philippines will not receive a charger in the box, as stated by the company. For security, the device features a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The overall dimensions of the smartphone measure 165.75×76.10×8.10mm, and it weighs approximately 198g.