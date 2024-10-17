Infinix Zero Flip Debuts in India with 6.9-Inch AMOLED Display and 50MP Cameras

Infinix has launched its first foldable phone, the Zero Flip, in India at a price of ₹49,999. It features a 6.9-inch AMOLED inner screen and a 3.64-inch outer display, both with 120Hz refresh rates. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, it comes with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. The phone includes dual 50MP cameras and runs on Android 14. Sales start October 24 on Flipkart.

Infinix officially launched the Infinix Zero Flip in India on Thursday, marking its entry into the clamshell-style foldable smartphone market. This innovative device showcases a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED inner display complemented by a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display. The smartphone is driven by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, and it offers a RAM capacity of up to 16GB. Additionally, the Infinix Zero Flip features two 50-megapixel outer cameras. It operates on Android 14 and is poised to receive two subsequent Android OS updates along with three years of security patches.

Price and Availability in India

The Infinix Zero Flip is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the sole 8GB + 512GB configuration. It comes in two elegant color options: Blossom Glow and Rock Black. The device will be available for purchase in India starting October 24 through Flipkart.

Moreover, customers can benefit from a Rs. 5,000 discount when using SBI credit and debit card transactions to purchase the Infinix Zero Flip.

Specifications and Features

The Infinix Zero Flip operates on Android 14 with XOS 14.5 skin. The device boasts a 6.9-inch full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED inner screen protected by a UTG layer, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. On the exterior, the 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and utilizes Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for enhanced durability.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone comes equipped with 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, which unfortunately cannot be expanded via external storage.

The Infinix Zero Flip features a dual-camera system on the outer display, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera that offers a 114-degree field of view, capable of recording videos at 4K/30fps. The inner camera is also a 50-megapixel sensor, which supports 4K/60fps video recording.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone features dual JBL-tuned speakers and incorporates a fingerprint scanner on the power button for biometric authentication. Powered by a 4,720mAh battery, it supports 70W fast charging. The dimensions of the phone are 170.75×73.4×16.04mm when folded and 87.8×73.4×7.64mm when opened, with a total weight of 195g.